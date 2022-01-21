The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of JYNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. Joint has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $727.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Joint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

