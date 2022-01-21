The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Kroger has increased its dividend by 47.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kroger to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

KR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,183. Kroger has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

