The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $175.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.07 million and the highest is $176.30 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $477.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, raised their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,812 shares of company stock worth $23,926,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $739.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

