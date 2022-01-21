The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Manitowoc worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.71 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $620.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

