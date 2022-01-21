The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NAIT stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 280 ($3.82). 100,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,983. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The North American Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($3.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($4.01). The company has a market cap of £394.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 281.27.

In other The North American Income Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 698 shares of The North American Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £1,989.30 ($2,714.29).

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

