The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82. The company has a market capitalization of $398.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

