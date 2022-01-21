The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $132.93

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.93 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 132.40 ($1.81). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 2,163,111 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.09. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

