The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.71) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137 ($1.87).

LON RTN opened at GBX 101 ($1.38) on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of £772.70 million and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($114,613.18).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

