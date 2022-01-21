The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

