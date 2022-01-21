Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 111,896 Shares

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 111,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of THRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.96. 217,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). Equities research analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

