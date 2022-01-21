Theta Fuel Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $904.75 million and $52.38 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00188949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00402040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00068933 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

