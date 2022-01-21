Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.41

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $88.41 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 1962338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.02.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

