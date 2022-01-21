Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $11,797.51 and approximately $193,502.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00316215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.