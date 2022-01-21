Thorstarter Reaches Market Cap of $9.78 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Thorstarter has a market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $946,752.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.78 or 0.07078465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,539.35 or 0.99908972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

