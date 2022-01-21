Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 84.53%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

