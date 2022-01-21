Thunder Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.16 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $62.54 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00288237 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000103 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.