Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0017

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $540,012.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

