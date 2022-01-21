Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 1,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Robotti bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tidewater by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tidewater by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

