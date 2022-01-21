TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.40% of TimkenSteel worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 69.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 24.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TimkenSteel by 121,372.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

