Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 7.9%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 84,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 56,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

