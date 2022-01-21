Titon (LON:TON) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $109.59

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.59 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 115.50 ($1.58). Titon shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 5,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Titon alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.66. The stock has a market cap of £12.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,411.11).

Titon Company Profile (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.