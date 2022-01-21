Tobam Acquires 13,100 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

FUTU opened at $49.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

