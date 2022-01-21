Tobam Acquires 42,225 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tobam lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.