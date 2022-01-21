Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tobam lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,446 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -886.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

