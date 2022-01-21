Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.84. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

