Tobam Grows Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Tobam grew its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.09% of Stantec worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 298,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 97.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 425.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 105,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 236,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN opened at $52.92 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

