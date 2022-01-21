Tobam Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 6,248.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194,891 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 457.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,729,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,804 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 136.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,095,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 632,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,269,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 94,285 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $19.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

