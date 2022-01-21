Tobam Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Tobam lifted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Canada Goose worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

