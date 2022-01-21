Tobam Lowers Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,051 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 499.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIL opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

