Tobam Purchases 15,654 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tobam lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 534.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 200,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 56,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

