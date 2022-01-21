Tobam Purchases 40,645 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tobam raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,645 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $107.17 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

