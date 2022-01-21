TokenPay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $124,462.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $993,617.11 and $124,462.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,506.84 or 0.99428231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00038418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

