Tokes (TKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1,979.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

