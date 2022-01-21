Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and $17.05 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00008193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00062582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.71 or 0.07212359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,332.45 or 0.99209392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

