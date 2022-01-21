TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

BLD stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average is $235.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.