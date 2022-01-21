TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.90

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 4715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The stock has a market cap of $511.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -340.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TORM during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in TORM by 667.7% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TORM by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.