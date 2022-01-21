TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.90

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 4715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
The stock has a market cap of $511.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -340.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.