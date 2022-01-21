Tornado Cash Hits Market Cap of $29.05 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $26.41 or 0.00068804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $29.05 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.61 or 0.07236908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,601.92 or 0.99713624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063119 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

