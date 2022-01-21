Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.17

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$108.17 and traded as high as C$108.74. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$107.81, with a volume of 79,482 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

