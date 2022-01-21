Totally (LON:TLY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Totally (LON:TLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.82) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.82) price target on shares of Totally in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON:TLY opened at GBX 34.85 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.34. The company has a market capitalization of £63.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50. Totally has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

