Tower token (TOWER) Achieves Market Cap of $5.64 Million

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Tower token Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

