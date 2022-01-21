TOWER (TOWER) Trading 28.4% Lower This Week

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One TOWER coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $314,157.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00048139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006411 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

