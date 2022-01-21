Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.14. Track Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

About Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Track Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

