TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Acquires 23,688 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 52,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $131,335.75.

On Monday, December 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 87,325 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 21,964 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,372.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,204 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,138.56.

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58.

On Friday, December 3rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $205,330.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 199,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,744. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

