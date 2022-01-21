Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,901 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

CCCS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

