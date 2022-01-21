Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,901 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 put options.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.