Traders Buy Large Volume of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BITQ)

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,384 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,075% compared to the typical daily volume of 288 put options.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) by 1,350.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.17% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BITQ stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 667,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,441. Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

