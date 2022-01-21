Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Shares Down 3.2%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 240,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 176,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £855,114.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.76.

About Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

