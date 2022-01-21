TransferCoin Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TransferCoin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $4.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004537 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend, Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars.

