Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.70

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 407449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several research firms recently commented on TREB. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,426,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

