Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.70

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 407449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
Several research firms recently commented on TREB. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.
About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
