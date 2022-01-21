Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.85% of Tricida worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tricida stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $454.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

