Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) received a C$4.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

Shares of TSE:TMQ traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.93. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$278.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Trilogy Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.82 and a 12 month high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$31,482.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

